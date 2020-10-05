Or Copy this URL to Share

Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Zelean Dent was born in Columbia County, Georgia in 1944. She was the second of seven children born to Gerome Pollard, Sr., & Janie M. Pollard. She was preceded in death by her parents & older brother, Jerome Pollard, Jr. Her surviving siblings: Georgene Williams, James H. Pollard, Sr., Robert Pollard, Sr., Merian P. Johnson & Napolean Pollard, 1st.

Zelean met the love of her life Eugene Dent and married him in 1961. In this union, they were blessed with two daughters: Carla and Donna Dent. On September 30th, Zelean passed away after contracting Covid-19. She will be loved, deeply missed and always remembered.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Streamed on

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.

The Augusta Chronicle - October 6, 2020

