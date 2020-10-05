1/1
Zelean Dent
Mrs. Zelean Dent
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Zelean Dent was born in Columbia County, Georgia in 1944. She was the second of seven children born to Gerome Pollard, Sr., & Janie M. Pollard. She was preceded in death by her parents & older brother, Jerome Pollard, Jr. Her surviving siblings: Georgene Williams, James H. Pollard, Sr., Robert Pollard, Sr., Merian P. Johnson & Napolean Pollard, 1st.
Zelean met the love of her life Eugene Dent and married him in 1961. In this union, they were blessed with two daughters: Carla and Donna Dent. On September 30th, Zelean passed away after contracting Covid-19. She will be loved, deeply missed and always remembered.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Streamed on https://www.facebook.com/whmaysmortuaryaugusta
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 6, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
