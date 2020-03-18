Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Zennis Albert "Al" Montgomery Jr.


1939 - 2020
Zennis Albert "Al" Montgomery Jr. Obituary
ZENNIS ALBERT "AL" MONTGOMERY Jr.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA—Zennis Albert "Al" Montgomery, Jr., age 80, passed away on Monday, March 16,2020 at his home in Hephzibah. He was born on Nov. 23, 1939 in Augusta. Al is survived by his wife: Joyce May Montgomery, his children, Angie Johnson(Martin) of Sylvania, GA, and Lori Dye, Augusta. His grandsons, Austin Osment, Chuck Woody, Bryce Johnson and Wesley Dye, and three great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Zennis A. (Sr) and Annie W. Montgomery, a sister, Julia Montgomery Verkey, a brother John L. Montgomery.
Al was an electrician with local IBEW and worked many years in construction work as an electrician. He then worked and retired from Augusta University as a master electrician. He spent eight years in the National Guard.
Graveside service is scheduled on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Purnell will officiate.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
