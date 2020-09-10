1/1
Zether Mae Harris
1921 - 2020
Bath, SC—Mrs. Zether Mae Harris, age 98, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care, North Augusta, SC. She was born November 10, 1921 in Stapleton, GA to the late Ernest and Vinnie Hobbs. Zether was the mother of six daughters ( three preceded her in death) and the loving wife for 52 years of Arthur Harris Jr who also preceded her in death.
She was a true Christian lady who showed dedicated and unselfish love to her family and many friends. She was a devoted member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church and worked with the Sadie and Sam Jones Reading Program, Summer Enrichment Program and Church Library.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Earnestine H. Bell, Beech Island, SC, Patricia (Robert Sr.) Edwards, Murrieta, CA, and Vernelle (Charles R.) Tyler, Aiken, SC; one other son-in-law, Franklyn Simmons, Sr., Atlanta, GA; eleven grandchildren, Karen Edwards, Robert Edwards, Jr., Pamela Edwards, Kenneth(April) Fletcher, Kimberly Morris, Charles A. Tyler, Michael Tyler, Crystal(Donald) Mills, Courtney(Peter)Rasmussen, Franklyn Simmons, Jr, and Tenise Bell; fifteen (15) great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, supportive friends and others.
Graveside Services will be held 3 PM, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 165 Storm Branch Road, Beech Island, SC 29842 with Rev. Martris Mims, Pastor.
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Earnestine H. Bell, 706-832-2715 or her daughter, Vernelle H. Tyler, 803 649 7240 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday, September 11, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
