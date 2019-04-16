|
|
Zezzie Lawson Tuttle, entered into rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with Rev. Chris Norris officiating. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Preceded in death by Montie Elizabeth Mills Tuttle his wife of 55 years and his mother and father, Agnes and Zezzie Tuttle. He is survived by daughters Treva Jackson (Charles) and Tina Westbrook (Michael); grandchildren, Wesley Jackson (Michelle), Nicholas Jackson (Jessica), and Mary and Shane Westbrook; great grandchildren, his namesake, Lawson and Evie Jackson, and Ellie and Anna Jackson. He is also survived by several close cousins who he grew up with as brothers and sisters and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law all of whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his partner of the past 9 years, Jacquelyn Shields and her daughter and son.
Lawson retired from General Motors Acceptance Corp. in Atlanta, GA with 30 years service. He held several jobs in his retirement years. His favorite retirement job was as a jewelry repair inspector at Friedman's
He was an avid golfer and he loved cars. He will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019