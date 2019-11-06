|
Zoraida "Zee" Alvarez
Augusta, GA—Zoraida "Zee" Alvarez, 57, wife of Tony Pitre, entered into rest Thursday, October 31, 201.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019