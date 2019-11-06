Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Zoraida "Zee" Alvarez

Zoraida "Zee" Alvarez Obituary
Zoraida "Zee" Alvarez
Augusta, GA—Zoraida "Zee" Alvarez, 57, wife of Tony Pitre, entered into rest Thursday, October 31, 201.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
For her full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019
