Adam Cordes, 25, of Sandwich, Illinois, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. He was born on May 12, 1993 in Aurora, Illinois. Adam was a devoted employee of Grahm C Stores in Yorkville and Sugar Grove leaving behind his second family of his co-workers, customers and the Grahm family. He was active in the West Aurora Alumni Association and was a manager for Coach Gordie Kerkman and the West Aurora High School basketball team. Adam loved coaching American Legion Baseball and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.He is survived by his mother, Sandra (Kline) Cordes; his father, Robert Cordes; four brothers, Randall (Anne Zborowski) Cordes, Bryan (Jennifer) Cordes, Jeffery (Laura) Cordes, Anthony Cordes; his niece, Alexia Cordes; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends including, Travis, Christian, Jose and Chris.He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Cordes; his maternal grandparents, Albert and Grace Kline and his paternal grandparents, Luke and Margaret Cordes.Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Deacon Thomas Hawksworth will officiate. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Adam's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 6, 2019