The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
Adam Cordes Obituary
Adam Cordes, 25, of Sandwich, Illinois, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. He was born on May 12, 1993 in Aurora, Illinois. Adam was a devoted employee of Grahm C Stores in Yorkville and Sugar Grove leaving behind his second family of his co-workers, customers and the Grahm family. He was active in the West Aurora Alumni Association and was a manager for Coach Gordie Kerkman and the West Aurora High School basketball team. Adam loved coaching American Legion Baseball and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.He is survived by his mother, Sandra (Kline) Cordes; his father, Robert Cordes; four brothers, Randall (Anne Zborowski) Cordes, Bryan (Jennifer) Cordes, Jeffery (Laura) Cordes, Anthony Cordes; his niece, Alexia Cordes; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends including, Travis, Christian, Jose and Chris.He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Cordes; his maternal grandparents, Albert and Grace Kline and his paternal grandparents, Luke and Margaret Cordes.Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Deacon Thomas Hawksworth will officiate. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Adam's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 6, 2019
