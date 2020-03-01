|
Adeline L. Bertolotti, 96, of Aurora, IL passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. She was born December 4, 1923 in Aurora, IL.
Adeline was a lifelong member of St. Peter Church. She retired from United Auto after forty four years of service as a bookkeeper.
She is survived by her many cousins especially, Mildred Boock and her devoted caregiver, Vita. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy (Olden) Bertolotti; several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Peter Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Joachim Tyrtania will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020