The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church

Adeline L. Bertolotti


1923 - 2020
Adeline L. Bertolotti Obituary
Adeline L. Bertolotti, 96, of Aurora, IL passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. She was born December 4, 1923 in Aurora, IL.

Adeline was a lifelong member of St. Peter Church. She retired from United Auto after forty four years of service as a bookkeeper.

She is survived by her many cousins especially, Mildred Boock and her devoted caregiver, Vita. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy (Olden) Bertolotti; several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Peter Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Joachim Tyrtania will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Adeline's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020
