Adeline V. (Adie) Hennessy, 98, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on December 3, 2019 at Poet's Walk, Sarasota, Florida.
Adeline was born in Aurora, IL to Frank and Anna (Viatkus) Zabor on April 25, 1921. Adeline graduated from Madonna High School in 1938 and obtained her RN from St. Charles Hospital School of Nursing in 1942, both in Aurora, IL. Enlisting in the Army Nurse Corps in September 1942, she embarked for Bizerte, Tunsia, North Africa in 1943 and subsequently served the 304th bomb wing of the 15th Air Force, in the 34th field hospital in Cerignola, Italy. Adeline was discharged in 1946 as a 1st Lt.
After the war, Adeline worked as a nurse at St. Charles Hospital in Aurora and for Dr. Fritz Hengge in Downers Grove, IL. She married John W. Hennessy, also a WW II veteran, in 1948 and had two children, Michael and Janet. Adeline was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A highlight of her life was an honor flight to Washington DC for the dedication of the WW II memorial in 2004, sponsored by the Vietnam Vets of DeKalb County, IL.
Adeline is survived by, her sister, Lucille (Zabor) Wagemann, San Diego, CA; son, Michael Hennessy (Kathleen), Yellow Springs OH; daughter, Janet (Hennessy) Holt (Gary), Lakewood Ranch, FL; grandchildren: Janel Sheehan, Raleigh, NC; Darcy Caroline Hennessy (Carlos), Washington DC; and Mark Sheehan, St. Petersburg, FL; great grandson, Thierry Castillo Hennessy, Washington DC; niece, Linda (Wagemann) Paschka, Cary, NC; and nephews: Robert Dulski, Riverside, IL; Gary Wagemann, Winchester, CA; and Bill Zabor, DePere, WI. She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Zabor; mother, Anna (Viatkus) Zabor; sister, Catherine (Zabor) Dulski; brother, Casimer Zabor; and husband, John, who died in 1982.
A memorial service will be held at Sound Choice Cremation, Bradenton, FL on December 14, 2019. Burial will occur at a later date at the Clarendon Hills Cemetery in Darien, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Washington DC in her memory at https://www.womensmemorial.org/. Notifications can be directed to [email protected]
Adeline lived her life fully, with an adventuresome spirit and much love and kindness to her family and friends. Her memory inspires us to live our lives honestly and humbly, with heart, humor, and zest for life.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 13, 2019