Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Church
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

Adolph Salinas Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adolph Salinas Jr. Obituary
Adolph "Ace" Salinas Jr., age 83, passed away February 12, 2020.

Survivors include his loving wife Arlene Salinas (nee Hughes); children, Michael (Dianna) Salinas, Jay (Donna) Salinas, and Lisa Bryan; grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicole, Matthew, and Luke; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert, Chipper and Karen.

He is preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Stella and one sister Dolores.

Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00am to St. Rita of Cascia Church at 10:30am. Fr. Robert Wilhitte will officiate with interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 1:30pm.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, with a liturgical wake service at 6:00pm, at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Adolph's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now