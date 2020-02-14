|
|
Adolph "Ace" Salinas Jr., age 83, passed away February 12, 2020.
Survivors include his loving wife Arlene Salinas (nee Hughes); children, Michael (Dianna) Salinas, Jay (Donna) Salinas, and Lisa Bryan; grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicole, Matthew, and Luke; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert, Chipper and Karen.
He is preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Stella and one sister Dolores.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00am to St. Rita of Cascia Church at 10:30am. Fr. Robert Wilhitte will officiate with interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, with a liturgical wake service at 6:00pm, at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Adolph's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 14, 2020