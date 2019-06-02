Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
Lincoln Memorial Park
675 Rt. 30
Aurora, IL
Alan A. Nelson

Alan A. Nelson Obituary
Alan Nelson was born in Aurora and graduated from West Aurora High School as the valedictorian of his class. He went to Harvard College where he received an A.B. degree cum laude and then received an M.B.A . degree from the Harvard Business School. His business career was in the financial services, part of it spent on Wall St. Mr. Nelson was a longtime board member of the Boston Biomedical Research Institute and the Boston Lyric Opera. He was a generous benefactor of Harvard College and the American Civil Liberties Union. Throughout his life, he was an enthusiastic worldwide traveler. He left no survivors. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506 and on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour of 1:30 P.M. also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 2 to June 5, 2019
