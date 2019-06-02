Alan Nelson was born in Aurora and graduated from West Aurora High School as the valedictorian of his class. He went to Harvard College where he received an A.B. degree cum laude and then received an M.B.A . degree from the Harvard Business School. His business career was in the financial services, part of it spent on Wall St. Mr. Nelson was a longtime board member of the Boston Biomedical Research Institute and the Boston Lyric Opera. He was a generous benefactor of Harvard College and the American Civil Liberties Union. Throughout his life, he was an enthusiastic worldwide traveler. He left no survivors. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506 and on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour of 1:30 P.M. also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 2 to June 5, 2019