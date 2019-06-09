Alan Charles Heinze, born in Chicago, passed away peacefully in his home on June 6, 2019 in Oswego, IL from pancreatic cancer. Beloved husband of Deborah Heinze, nee Eller, for 48 years. He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Heinze, mother Vivian nee Janik Heinze, and step-mother Frances Heinze. He was 73 years old. He served in the Army as a Sergeant E-5 in an armor division stationed in Germany from 1964 to 1967. He came back to the U.S. and earned his A&P certification in aviation at Northrop Institute in Los Angeles, CA, and later his I.A. certification, ultimately working in general aviation for over 50 years. He was most recently employed as the Service Manager at Luminair Aviation Services in Sugar Grove, IL before entering retirement. Not content to leave his work at the hanger, he could often be found in his shop at home; working on, or even inventing, parts for his own private clients' aircraft. One of his favorite endeavors was restoring and maintaining WWII airplanes.He had a passion for stamp-collecting, model planes, and model trains, which he shared with his grandsons. His painstakingly restored military M-37 truck was often seen at the little white school house on Veteran's Day. Always ready with a good joke or a well-placed quote, he was a consummate storyteller of the first order. He will be sorely missed. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a daughter, Roxane Heinze-Bradshaw, son-in-law Thomas Bradshaw, two grandsons, Drake and Calder, one brother, Ralph Heinze (wife Ann, deceased), and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2:00 pm until a funeral service at 6:00 pm at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. 60543 For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary