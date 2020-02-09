|
|
Albert G. "Al" Frieders, age 89 years of Oswego, IL, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Rockledge, FL. with his sister Loretta and niece Rose at his side.
He was born February 2, 1931 in Aurora, the son of the late Peter J. and Elizabeth (Bohr) Frieders. Albert married Norma J. Lewis at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Aurora, IL on August 2, 1952.
Albert served his country/state honorably first with the United States Air Force and secondly with the National Guard of the State of Illinois. He was an iron worker with Local 393 for many years and was also engaged in farming his entire lifetime in the Oswego and Naperville areas. Albert enjoyed bowling in his younger years and had been a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.
He is survived by his sons Michael (Debra) Frieders of Au Gres, MI, Donald (Linda) Frieders of Waterman, IL, Gary (Kimberley) Frieders of Waterman, IL, Timothy (Debra) of Varna, IL, Jeffrey (Lynn) of Oswego, IL and Scott (Sandra) Frieders of Minooka, IL, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a sister Loretta Spalding of Rockledge, FL and a brother Ernest Frieders.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Norma (Lewis) Frieders, a daughter Debora Frieders, sisters Jeanette Christoffel-Patterman, Elizabeth Baumann, Pauline Wackerlin, Marian Bertrang and Rita Kiefer and his brother Joseph Frieders.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543, at 10:00 AM., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020,
Interment with military honors by the US Air Force will take place at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego, IL.
Memorials may be directed to St. Anne Catholic Church, P. O. Box 670, Oswego, IL 60543-0670.
For information 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 9, 2020