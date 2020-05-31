Albert "Al" Heriaud passed on Saturday, May 23rd with his family and wife by his side in spirit and prayer as a result of COVID. Al was born on December 2nd, 1940 to Earl and Loraine Heriaud, the 3rd of 14 children. Al was an active part of the Aurora community having owned and participated in several businesses in town and playing Santa Claus to many young ones at Christmastime. He was the owner/operator of The Shore Club on the Fox and had recently retired as trustee from the board of Fox Metro Wastewater Reclamation District. Al is survived by his wife Starla; his loving siblings Vernice (Bob) Beach, Charlotte (Richard) Jacobs, Gene (the late Karen) Heriaud, Thomas (Pat) Heriaud, Joseph (Lynne) Heriaud, Sue (David) Plum, Lee (Becky) Heriaud, Neal (Ann Platzer) Heriaud, June (the late Steve) Ballard, Jim Heriaud, Nan (Jeff) Hansen and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all of whom will miss his perpetual smile and cheerful presence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Loraine, brother Frederick in the Vietnam War, his brother Edward, his sister in law Karen Heriaud, and his brother in law Steve Ballard. He will be greatly missed and surely joins the rest of his heavenly family with peace in his heart and a good time on his mind. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





