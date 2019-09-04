Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL
Alden P. Kilian


1933 - 2019
Alden P. Kilian Obituary
Alden P. Kilian, 88 of Sugar Grove passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 5, 1933.

Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:30pm until 7:00pm with The Rosary at 3:30pm at The Daleiden Mortuary.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:30 am at The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, IL. to Annunciation Church at 12:00pm.

Interment will follow at Marywood Cemetery.

A complete obituary notice will follow in tomorrow's edition of The Beacon News or please visit www.daleidenmortuary.com for more information.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 4, 2019
