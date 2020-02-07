Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Cross Lutheran Church
8609 IL-47
Yorkville, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cross Lutheran Church
8609 IL-47
Yorkville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alec Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alec A. Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alec A. Edwards Obituary
Alec A. Edwards, 24 of Yorkville passed away Saturday February 1, 2020. He was born April 30, 1995 in Naperville, IL the son of Scott and Stacey (Miller) Edwards.

Memorial services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. February 8, 2020 at Cross Lutheran Church, 8609 IL-47, Yorkville, IL 60560. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alec's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -