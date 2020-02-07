|
Alec A. Edwards, 24 of Yorkville passed away Saturday February 1, 2020. He was born April 30, 1995 in Naperville, IL the son of Scott and Stacey (Miller) Edwards.
Memorial services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. February 8, 2020 at Cross Lutheran Church, 8609 IL-47, Yorkville, IL 60560. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 7, 2020