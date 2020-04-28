|
Aletha Lorene (Roderick) Collins, 92, formally of Plainfield, Newark and most recently Yorkville IL, passed away from her earthly life on April 25, 2020. Aletha was born on March 8, 1928 in Channahon Township to Lorene (Redden) & Kenneth B Roderick. On June 12, 1948 Aletha married Paul K Collins at the Hinckley First Methodist Church. They spent nearly 62 great years together until Paul's passing on May 25, 2010. Aletha was a homemaker most of her life. Before her marriage, she worked as a secretary for an agent with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. When most of the kids were out of school, she took a job with Wieboldt's department store in Joliet where she eventually became manager of the lingerie department. In Aletha's "retirement" years she took up crocheting making numerous afghans for family & friends. Later she took up quilt top making which again many were blessed to receive as gifts. Aletha was also a very active member of the Plattville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School & served on numerous committees.
Aletha is survived by her children, Richard (Linda); Ronald (Patricia); Robert (Patricia); Diane (Wesley) Morris Jr; and Susan (Jeffrey) Grzyb. She was blessed with three wonderful grandchildren, Aaron (Keely) Morris, Derek (Heather) Morris & Rachael (fiancé Ed Carpintero) Grzyb. Her great-grandchildren, Haley, Olivia, Braden, Cameron, Jackson, Hudson Morris and Naomi Grzyb. Aletha's life was greatly enriched by additional grandchildren and great grandchildren; Lisa, Brian, Staci and Tim; Christine and Kaitlyn; Steve, late, Katie, Jerry the late Jonathan & Louis; Andrea & Aaron; Erin, Mike, Geneva and Malcolm; Meghan, Said, Elizabeth and Lauren, Christopher, Desiree, Aaliyah, & Anissa. Aletha is also survived by her sister Vivian (late Ralph) Hammett and a brother-in-law, Merlin (late Leota) Hummel, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Aletha was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brother Kenneth (Joanne) Roderick.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, burial will be private with a celebration of life to be announced later. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Plattville United Methodist Church, 13025 Church Rd, Yorkville IL 60560; Maple Hill Cemetery, PO Box 127 Elwood IL 60421; Red Bird Mission 54 Queendale Center Beverly KY 40913 or Angels' Grace Hospice 440 Quadrangle Dr Suite G, Bolingbrook IL 60440.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2020