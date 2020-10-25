1/
Alex R. Such Sr.
1935 - 2020
Alex R. Such, Sr., 85, of Merrill, WI formerly of Montgomery, IL passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, WI. He was born June 12, 1935 in Aurora, IL.

Alex was a member of St George Byzantine Catholic Church in Aurora, IL. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran having been stationed in Germany. He worked for many years for the City of Aurora and then for Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.

Alex was a loving husband, father, son and grandfather and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Spencer of Sugar Grove, IL; his devoted son, Alex (Joni) Such, Jr. of Merrill, WI; three cherished grandchildren, Gracie Such, Gretchen Such, Kenley Such; a sister-in-law, Judy Koester; his niece Sarah (Chad) Norquist and nephew Jake (Kerri) Koester.

He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Linda L. Such; his devoted parents, Alex and Elizabeth (Oros) Such; and his brother-in-law, Michael Koester.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM from the DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St George Byzantine Catholic Church; Fr. Frederick Peterson, O.S.B. will officiate with interment at Lincoln Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Alex's family.

Memorial contributions in Alex's name may be made to St George Byzantine Catholic Church 720 Rural Street Aurora, IL 60505.



Published in Beacon News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
