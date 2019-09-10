Home

Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Community Christian Church
2770 Montgomery Road
Aurora, IL
Alfred L. White Jr.


1962 - 2019
Alfred L. White Jr. Obituary
Alfred Louis White, Jr., age 56, of Aurora, IL died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Amita Mercy Center in Aurora, IL. He was born September 14, 1962 in Tachikawa, Japan, Air Force Base.

Alfred was a member of Grace Community Christian Church in Aurora, IL. Prior to his retirement due to health reasons he was employed as a delivery drive for UPS out of Addison, IL.

Alfred is survived by his wife Sabrina E. (Barnett) White, daughter Ricia White, son, Alfred L White, III, his father Alfred L White, Sr., sister Alcenia White, brother Keith (Diane) White, also two nieces Jasmine and Jada White. He was preceded in death by his mother Catherine I (Reeves) White.

Visitation will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL. Cremation will take place.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Grace Community Christian Church 2770 Montgomery Road Aurora, IL 60504.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 10, 2019
