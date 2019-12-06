Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway Ave
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway Ave
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Lincoln Memorial Park
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
Alice Caviness


1928 - 2019
Alice Caviness Obituary
Alice Caviness, (91), of Somonauk, formerly of Aurora, IL passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 surrounded by loving family. She was born April 27, 1928 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Leslie and Hazel (Patterson) Stearns. She was a Graduate of East Aurora High School. Alice was a key punch operator at Durabelt in Aurora and later a long time employee of Sears. She married Benjaman Caviness on April 18, 1953 in Aurora, IL. Alice was a long time member of Marion Avenue Baptist Church in Aurora and a ladies card social club for over 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, was an avid bird watcher, loved to travel and shop. Alice is survived by her five children, Star Lanigan of Chicago, IL, Todd (Kay) Caviness of Leland, IL, Robin (George) Taylor of Blacksburg, VA, Ben (Kelly) Caviness of Decatur, TX and Tracy (Jim) Windle of Yorkville, IL; 14 grandchildren, Megan Lanigan and Patrick Lanigan, Justin, Matthew (Heather), Brittany and Keeley Caviness, Charles Taylor and Celia (Duke) Taylor, LeAnne (Kurt) Shepard, Levi (Lindsay) Caviness, Caleb (Malee) Caviness, Kyle, Jeramy and Cory (Julia) Windle; 10 great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Colleen Caviness of Sandwich, IL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Service at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Montgomery, IL. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL.

For more information, please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com. Dieterle Memorial Home 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2019
