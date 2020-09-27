Alice J. Guzman, 71 of Aurora, Illinois.
Mother. Grandmother. Sister. Friend. Passed into eternity September 19, 2020 with her sons at her bedside and the voices of her dear ones singing and whispering love.
Alice was the mother of four boys and the grandmother of four girls and a boy. She held two masters degrees and cared for people as a licensed therapist for over twenty years. She was a dedicated Sunday school teacher, treasured friend, and devoted sister. She loved drinking tea, taking walks, shopping at thrift stores, and giving gifts. She endured the weight of grief, but never stopped marveling at the beauty of life. She loved her family and she loved her church.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents Rev. Edward and Elsie Smiley and her youngest son, Bryan. She is survived by her sons: Rick (Desiree), Aaron (Kari) and Daniel (Tara); her grandchildren: Micah, Josea, Grace, Julian, and Adderly; and her siblings: Ruth, Steve, Margaret, and Susan.
Memories and photos of Alice can be shared on her memorial Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/celebratingalice
. An outdoor memorial service will be held in spring/summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Neighbor Project at https://neighborproject.us
– or mail check to 32 S. Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505.