Born Feburary 8, 1927 - March 12, 2020
Alice Kramp (nee Nilles), our beautiful and kind mother, entered peacefully into eternal life at the age of 93 on Thursday, March 12th at the Grand Victorian in Sycamore, IL. She was previously a lifetime Auroran until her move to Sycamore due to age related health issues.
Alice was the oldest daughter born to the late John H. and Frances (Franks) Nilles. She married Ralph T. Kramp, son of the late John and Agatha (Smith) Kramp at St. Mary's Catholic Church on April 21st, 1951. They were married 42 years until Ralph's passing in March of 1993. Together they raised their three daughters and one son in the house that Ralph built in the 1950's.
Alice was a homemaker, an excellent cook and talented decorator of her baked goods. She was an extremely skilled seamstress, often sewing matching Easter outfits for the girls and costumes for holiday presentations at Our Lady of Good Counsel. She volunteered for many school fundraisers and served as a troop leader for both the Boy and Girlscouts. She was an enormously proud Guma, as named by her first grandchild, to six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, soon to be five. Guma Alice always made time for overnight visits, serving ice cream for breakfast, preferably Oberweis. She always celebrated holidays and special occasions with a large box of Fannie May, much to the delight of all her grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her 3 daughters, Tari (Scott) Hankes of Hinckley, IL., Barbara (Stan) Myers of Fort Collins, CO.; Linda (Chuck) Leese of Kirkland, IL and daughter-in-law, Ruth Stammer Kramp, of Aurora, IL.
Grandchildren: Kayte Hankes Hawkins (Luke), Kelly Myers Stockton (Seth), Michael and Noah Myers and Morgan Leese: Great grandchildren, Gus and Clara Hawkins; London and William Stockton; her brother; Thomas Nilles(Diane) and brother-in-law Phillip Hurd.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband Ralph T. Kramp; her son, Randall R. Kramp; her grandson, Christopher Scott Hankes and her sister, Joyce A. Hurd.
As per Alice's request, a cremation will take place along with a private celebration of life. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's hospital, in honor of Alice Kramp, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis,TN 48148-0142.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 15, 2020