Alice M. Evans, 96, of Aurora, visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. until the service hour of 11 A.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer's Association For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com The service will be livestreamed at the link provided: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/76695110