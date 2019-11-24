|
|
Alice Marie (Newberry) Evans, 96, joined her Heavenly family on November 19, 2019 surrounded by her earthly family. She was born on April 24, 1923 in Hancock, Minnesota, the oldest daughter of Ross and Hilda (Bolingberg) Newberry. She was a 50+ year member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her sister, Ruby; her brother-in-law, Jim Moen; her daughter, Lynne Martin; Lynne's husband, George and her granddaughter, Sara Kramer.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Evans of Aurora; her son, Thomas (Sharon) Evans of Shelton, WA; her granddaughter, Ame (Dan) Kazmer of Carol Stream, IL; her grandsons, Adam (Jeanette) Martin of Big Rock, IL and Bob (Sara deceased) Kramer of Aurora; her step-grandson, Todd (Deb) Hendricks of Stanwood, WA; step-granddaughter, Daphne Hendricks of New Ulm, MN; her grandson, Alex Evans (Stephanie) of Washington State; her granddaughter, Abigail Dollar of Puyallup, WA and her grandson, Ryan (Shannon) Evans of Independence, OR. Alice is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Maggie, Molly and Max Kazmer, Brandon and Austin Kramer, Kailey Martin, Sophie and Mila Dollar and Lincoln Evans. She will be missed by several nieces and nephews, too many to list.
She worked at Honeywell, making airplane controls during the war. After the war she married her childhood sweetheart, John. In 8th grade she told all the girls that the new boy was hers and to leave him alone. They were together until his passing in 2014. After she married, she quit outside work to concentrate on raising her family. She was very active in all her children's activities from girl scouts and cub scouts to PTA and everything in between. She and John loved to travel. She visited all 50 states, several European countries, South America, Central America and several Caribbean islands.
Thank you to all the staff at Alden Gardens Assisted Living especially Bobbi, Lynnette and Sharon. Thank you to the nurses at Advocate Hospice and a very special thank you to Mary from Visiting Angels who made Mom's life and mine so much easier these past couple of months.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring with private interment along with her husband John at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to either Wesley United Methodist Church, Aurora, IL or to .
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 24, 2019