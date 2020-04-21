Home

Alicia Cruz "Yoly", 64 of Aurora, IL passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1955 in DC, Juarez, Mexico the daughter of Pablo Manuel and Guillermina (Escudero) Sanchez. She had a passion for gardening, listening to music and singing but above all, she loved spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband Jorge; children, Jorge Cruz, David Cruz and Marisol Qunitero; grandchildren, Marisa, Alia, Vanessa, Fernando Jr., Veronica, Zoe, David and Maximo; 3 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers and 5 sisters. She is preceded in death by her father Pablo Manuel and brother Gerardo.

Due to current restrictions, a private service will take place at Dieterle Memorial Home and a graveside will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 21, 2020
