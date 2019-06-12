Home

Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
606 East Arnold Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-2165
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Somonauk Baptist Church
Somonauk, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Somonauk Baptist Church
Somonauk, IL
Alicia L. Rushing


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alicia L. Rushing Obituary
Alicia L. Rushing, 54, of Sandwich passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Valley West Hospital. She was born January 14, 1965 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Kendall and Loretta (Bill) Rushing. Alicia was a member of Somonauk Baptist Church. She faced a lot of struggles in her life and faced them head-on. Alicia enjoyed going to the Sandwich Fair, the Cubs, the outdoors, books, puzzles, and spending time with her family and many friends. She is survived by her siblings, Craig (Melody) Rushing of Aurora, IL and Lee Ann (Rick) Phelps of Aurora, IL; two nieces, McKenzie of Littleton, CO and Rylee of Aurora, IL; three nephews, Michael of Elgin, IL, Tyler (Cidney) of Oswego, IL, and Trace of Aurora, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Somonauk Baptist Church in Somonauk with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Somonauk Baptist Church in Somonauk. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Somonauk Baptist Church. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.comBurkhart-Eighner Funeral Home at 606 E. Arnold Rd. in Sandwich, IL 60548815-498-2363
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 12, 2019
