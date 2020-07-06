Alicia was a unique soul who was taken from this world too soon. She knew who she was and was unapologetically true to herself. She was a dynamic spirit who freely provoked smiles and laughter, leaving a lasting impression on those she encountered.
Many found shelter in her kind and loving heart. She was compassionate and supportive and encouraged others to find their path. One of her gifts was making others feel comfortable, as if she'd known them forever.
Alicia was a creative, gifted hairstylist for 20 plus years, who had a talent for creating the unique and for bringing fun and laughter to those who sat in her chair! She will be greatly missed by her clients.
She had a genuine soft spot for animals that transcended the norm, especially her own fur babies, Lola and Disco. We pray she is reunited with her Princess Lola, and that she is watching over Disco and the rest of us earthbound souls.
Alicia Marie Howard, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born on November 18, 1975 in Sandwich, IL. She is survived by her mother, Pamela (Rady) Howard, her brothers, Nick Jr. and Joshua Howard, and her father Nicholas Howard Sr of Tenn. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, countless friends, and her beloved niece, Leyna. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Joseph and Frances Rady.
Because of her love of animals especially her precious Pitbull's, donations can be made to Villalobos Rescue Center from the Animal Planet TV show "Pitbull's and Paroles. www.vrcpitbull.com
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of Alicia's life will be held at a later date.