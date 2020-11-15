Alicia Rodriguez, age 94, passed away November 13, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1926 the daughter of Nicolas Nunez and Maria Ornelas.
Alicia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Celia (Ezequiel) Vazquez, Rafaela (the late Miguel) Vazquez, Maria (Jose G.) Aguirre, Antonio (Socorro) Rodriguez, Maria Guadalupe (Luis) Navarro, Socorro (Rosendo) Burciaga, Jose DeJesus (Carolina) Rodriguez, Rafael (Maria) Rodriguez, Virginia (Martin) Bonales, Jose (Virginia) Rodriguez, Aurora (Miguel) Nunez, and Alicia (Sergio) Jimenez; 49 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and one brother Nicolas (the late Rafaela) Nunez.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rafael Rodriguez; her parents; brothers, Miguel, Ricardo, Francisco, Arnulfo, Rafael, and Rafael; and sisters, Aurora and Otilia.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL. 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In adherence to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance with a limit of 10 people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.
