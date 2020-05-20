Alissa Marie Benavides
1972 - 2020
Alissa Benavides, 48, from Houston, Texas formerly from Aurora, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 17, 2020. Alissa was born on February 20, 1972. She is survived by her parents, Jose and Patty (Parker) Benavides formerly from Aurora, four daughters, Mercedes (Roy) Ramos, Alizabeth Ramos, and Celestia Ramos from Aurora and Jalissa Pipkins of Lake Jackson, Texas. She has 4 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Ava, Julian and AJ, 2 sisters, Janella Benavides and Shaundra (Jesus) Mier and one brother, Joel (Kristen) Benavides and many extended family members. Alissa was loved by all who knew her.

Services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 N Brazosport Blvd in Clute, Texas www.stroudfuneralhome.com.


Published in Beacon News on May 20, 2020.
