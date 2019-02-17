Allen Javie Lents, age 70, of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. He was born July 20, 1948 in Aurora, IL., a son to the late Raymond and Lillian "Pat" (Grabow) Lents. Allen graduated from West Aurora High School Class of 1966. He served in the U. S. Air Force (1966-1970) and retired from Illinois Bell/Ameritech after many years of service. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post # 7452 of Montgomery. Allen is survived by his partner of 20+ years, Ruby Wilson; his son, Javie (Tracy Wessels) Lents of Sugar Grove; grandsons, Bryce Lents, Ethan Wollin and Javie Lents Jr.; granddaughter, Ashley Lents all of Aurora; brothers, Brian Lents of Aurora and Dan Lents of Montgomery; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (Steve) Miller of North Aurora; niece, Sara (Marcus) Gonzalez of Texas; step-son, Michael Wilson of Aurora; step-daughter, Sandy Wilson of Aurora; aunts, Louise Quigley and Shirley Noble both of Aurora; aunt and uncle, Florence and Al Grabow of Naperville; aunt and uncle, Nick and Mary Kies of Montgomery; and twenty two cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Chris Lents; paternal grandparents, Javie and Goldie (Clemons) Lents; maternal grandfather, Albert Grabow; maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Theresa (Buchner) and Theron Kies.There will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary