James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
(630) 851-6503
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral
Following Services
Catherdral of Grace - St. John Church
2950 Bilter Rd
Aurora, IL
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
View Map
1925 - 2019
Allen JC Keys Obituary
Allen J.C. Keys, 93, of Aurora passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 at Provena Mercy Hospital. He was born on Oct. 22,1925 in Bude, Mississippi, the son of Laura Adams and Eugene Keys.

Allen was a veteran of World World II and was awarded many honors. He loved fishing, playing cards and cracking jokes. He helped many people through the years and will be deeply missed by all.

Allen was a loving husband and father. Survivers are his daughter, Pamila Nelson, son Ethan Keys, four grandchildren; Talia Nelson, Toren, Twana and Tamon Bowens, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth and daughter Sherry Bowens.

Many thanks for the care, patience and compassion shown to him from all his care givers.

Viewing will take place on Sept.17, 2019 at 6 pm with the funeral immediately following at Catherdral of Grace - St. John Church, 2950 Bilter Rd, Aurora. The burial will be Sept.18th at 10 am from James Funeral Home, 204 Hill Ave, Aurora, to Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, with repass immediately following at Aurora Turners, 1335 Mitchell Rd, Aurora.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 16, 2019
