Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Montgomery VFW
121 N. River St.
Montgomery, IL
1956 - 2019
Allen R. Mason Obituary
Born: May 27, 1956

Died: September 1, 2019

Allen R. Mason 63, of Montgomery, passed away on September 1, 2019 at Rush Copley Hospital.

He was born May 27, 1956 to Frank L. and Deloris A. Mason. Allen worked for Transport Trucking for many years. Allen enjoyed fishing, hunting, and helping his friends. Allen was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 7452. He was survived by his brother Rick (Pat) Mason, sisters; Linda (Mike) Chomiak, Kathy (Mike) Dabney, Karen (Nick) Carlson, Patty (Mike) Brooking, several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews, all of whom he greatly adored. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank & Deloris Mason. A Celebration of Life will be held September 26, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Montgomery VFW 121 N. River St. Montgomery, IL 60538
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 22, 2019
