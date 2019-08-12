|
Alvera (Vera) A. (Ploessl) Bradley, age 94 of Aurora, IL, passed away, Monday, July 29, 2019, with loving family in attendance at the Journey Care Facility, Woodstock, IL.
Vera was born May 27, 1925, the daughter of Alois and Alvina (Kluesner) Ploessl. She grew up on farms in the Bloomington, Wisconsin area. During the war, she served at the Dubuque, Iowa hospital while waiting for her future husband John to return from flying missions out of England. On April 19, 1947, Vera was united in marriage with John Wm. Bradley at the cathedral in Dubuque. Devoted mother of four children, Vera retired from Eagle Foods after 30 years. She also was the business manager and partner with her husband in operating Bradley Printing. Vera was a very talented seamstress, creating many of her children's clothing and costumes for grand children. She was very proud of her large extended family and loved attending functions and reunions. She especially loved spending time with her grand children. Vera was a member of Holy Angels Parish for 55 years. Surviving are her children Kathleen (John) Testin, Jack/John Wm, Kristine (Douglas) Hartman and Janice Bradley; grandchildren Sean Flanagin, Sarah, Sam and Alexandra Hartman, Jamie Abel, Kim Foster and Staci Spencer; great grand children: Kai, Ty, Tristan, Hugo, Paislee, Piper and Harry; brother Richard (Fran) Ploessl, sister-in-law Mary Jane Mergen, and brother-in-law Donald (Diane) Bradley, as well as many nieces and nephews. Vera was preceded in death by John, her loving husband of 62 years, and her siblings Virgil (Geraldine), Alice (Henry) Bierman, Ralph (Margaret), Gerald (Delores), Mary Ann (Tony) Runde, and Eugene (Mary Jane). Arrangements are by the Dieterle Memorial Home, 630-897-1196 In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart Foundation or the American Alzheimers Association.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 12, 2019