1/1
Alvin E. Skyles
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin E. Skyles, 96, of Oswego, IL passed away on August 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 24, 1924 in Mounds, IL the son of Elmer and Emma (Roach) Skyles. Al proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a longtime member of the Montgomery VFW Post 7452 and was currently the oldest, active member. At the age of 52, Al achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. He was an avid volunteer at Rush Copley logging 7000 hours. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. His bright and genuine spirit will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his children; Randall "Randy" (Barbara) Skyles and Dawn Johnson; grandchildren, Buffy (Brad) Huffman, Sarah (Mike) Wood, Michelle Johnson and Michael (Donelle) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Brody, Braeden, Meredyth, Allison and Shelby. Many nieces and nephews also survive him. His parents, beloved wife, Anita, brother, Austin Skyles and sisters, Vivian Helm and Bette Major, precede him in death.

Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A private funeral service will take place on Wednesday and burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the charity of your choice.

Due to current restrictions please follow social distancing guidelines and a mask is required. Thank you in advance for your patience as only a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time.

For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved