Alvin E. Skyles, 96, of Oswego, IL passed away on August 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 24, 1924 in Mounds, IL the son of Elmer and Emma (Roach) Skyles. Al proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a longtime member of the Montgomery VFW Post 7452 and was currently the oldest, active member. At the age of 52, Al achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. He was an avid volunteer at Rush Copley logging 7000 hours. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. His bright and genuine spirit will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his children; Randall "Randy" (Barbara) Skyles and Dawn Johnson; grandchildren, Buffy (Brad) Huffman, Sarah (Mike) Wood, Michelle Johnson and Michael (Donelle) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Brody, Braeden, Meredyth, Allison and Shelby. Many nieces and nephews also survive him. His parents, beloved wife, Anita, brother, Austin Skyles and sisters, Vivian Helm and Bette Major, precede him in death.
Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A private funeral service will take place on Wednesday and burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the charity of your choice
.
Due to current restrictions please follow social distancing guidelines and a mask is required. Thank you in advance for your patience as only a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time.
