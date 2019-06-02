Alvin Fuller Rowe, 87, of Aurora, IL. passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Grove of Fox Valley in Aurora, IL. Alvin was born on February 4, 1932 in Elgin, IL., the son of Ray and Kathryn "Gertrude" (nee. Fuller) Rowe. He was united in marriage to Virginia Skeggs on October 27, 1956 in Elgin, IL.Alvin honorably served the US Air Force from 1951 until 1955. After the military service he attended DeVry Technical Institute graduating in 1957. He worked as an engineer for AT&T for 26 years and retired in 1992.Alvin is survived by his two children, Sharon (Michael) Longo and Russell Alan Rowe; two grandchildren, Jason (Mandy Kuchmek) Wollwert and Sheilah Maturo; two great grandsons, Trent Wollwert-Angle and Jackson Spencer.He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Virginia Rowe; and his brother, Ralph Rowe.A memorial service will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgewater, Aurora, IL. 60506. The family would like to invite everyone for continued fellowship and lunch after the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM also at the church. Interment will be held privately at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora, IL.In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Alvin's memory may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgewater, Aurora, IL. 60506.For additional questions please contact Fox River Cremation Society at (630) 584-8823 or www.foxrivercremations.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary