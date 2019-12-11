|
|
Alvin Sidney Hanzlik, 93, of Plano, IL passed away on December 5, 2019. Alvin was born on April 25, 1926 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Marie (Falout) Hanzlik. He married Camille on January 23, 1965 and they enjoyed 54 years together. He served in World War II from 1943-1945 and retired as a staff sergeant but remained as a reserve until 1985. Alvin was very artistic, and he did photography work. He had played the accordion since he was a child and would play it at social gatherings and was apart of an accordion club in Oakbrook. He also had a green thumb and loved working in his garden at home.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Camille; 1 sister, Lillian Munzenmay; 1 niece, Cynthia Hanzlik; And 1 nephew, Joseph Munzenmay. He is preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter, Annemarie Hanzlik; 1 brother, Richard Hanzlik; And 1 niece, Kathryn Johnston.
In lieu of memorials, donations may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sandwich, IL or .
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral service will be held next day Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with a visitation 1 hour prior at Beverage Family Funeral Homes. Burial to follow out to St. Paul's Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019