Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Hanzlik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Hanzlik


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Hanzlik Obituary
Alvin Sidney Hanzlik, 93, of Plano, IL passed away on December 5, 2019. Alvin was born on April 25, 1926 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Marie (Falout) Hanzlik. He married Camille on January 23, 1965 and they enjoyed 54 years together. He served in World War II from 1943-1945 and retired as a staff sergeant but remained as a reserve until 1985. Alvin was very artistic, and he did photography work. He had played the accordion since he was a child and would play it at social gatherings and was apart of an accordion club in Oakbrook. He also had a green thumb and loved working in his garden at home.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Camille; 1 sister, Lillian Munzenmay; 1 niece, Cynthia Hanzlik; And 1 nephew, Joseph Munzenmay. He is preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter, Annemarie Hanzlik; 1 brother, Richard Hanzlik; And 1 niece, Kathryn Johnston.

In lieu of memorials, donations may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sandwich, IL or .

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral service will be held next day Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with a visitation 1 hour prior at Beverage Family Funeral Homes. Burial to follow out to St. Paul's Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beverage Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -