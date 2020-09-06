Alyson Marie Probst, age 40, resident of Marklund Hyde Center in Geneva, IL joined the angels peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with her loving parents, Aunt Judi and special friend & nurse Delice at her side at Northwestern Delnor Medical Center in Geneva, IL.
She was born February 5, 1980 in Aurora, IL.
Alyson, a Rett Syndrome silent angel, lived happily at home with her parents until age 31. She traveled the entire U.S. on many road trips with Mom & Dad and to Grand Cayman Islands with her family.
Alyson attended Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia, IL. She attended Hope Wall School in Aurora, IL. from age 3-21 where she graduated in 2001. Alyson attended Marklund Community Day Services for 7 years, where she then moved on campus as a resident in Dreher Home for the last 9 years.
Alyson is survived by her devoted loving parents Janet (Urbaniak) and Jeff Probst; Aunts Judi (Dr. Phil) Bonomi and Susan Jahr; Uncle Jay (Jayne) Probst; paternal grandmother Eileen Probst-Ward; cousins Zach (Kelly) Hesselbaum and Amy (Amit) Vaid; many Marklund friends, caregivers, nurses & support staff who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Elenore and Chester Urbaniak; paternal grandfathers Arthur Probst and James K. Ward and cousin Eric Jahr.
A celebration of Alyson's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to either Rett Syndrome Association of Illinois, 7325 Janes Avenue, Woodridge, IL 60517 https://rettillinois.org/donate/
or Marklund Hyde Center, 1S450 Wyatt Drive , Geneva, Illinois 60134 https://www.marklund.org/get-involved-2/make-a-donation/
Services are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.