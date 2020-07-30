1/1
Anders Morsch
1954 - 2020
Anders Morsch of Plano, IL passed away July 26 at the age of 65. He was born Aug 4, 1954. Anders was a great outdoors man who loved nature and fishing was his passion. Anders had retired from Oswegoland Park District in 2013. He previously had been with Naperville School District 203. He had also worked the construction trades. Anders was a craftsman at heart and applied this to his work in hand. Anders will be dearly missed, he was a gentle giant who saw no bounds. If there was a will there was always a way. He was passionate in making things happen. Anders was a sports fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Anders was proceeded in death by his son Bryan and mother Joan Parr. Anders leaves behind his spouse Carol of 41 years. His son Alex Morsch. His grandchildren from Bryan of Tyler and Abigail Morsch. His great grandchildren Braiden, Brody, and Roselyn Morsch. His brother Joel (Barbara) Morsch. There will be a celebration of Anders at the Oswego American Legion on Aug 1st from 4:00 to 6:00


Published in Beacon News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Oswego American Legion
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Andy was always friendly and easy to talk with, we will miss him. We wish his family the very best.
Dick and Jean Graebel
Friend
