Andrea Mae Merrill, 83, of North Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, St. Charles, IL. She was born May 1, 1935 in Ogden, UT, the daughter of the late Levi and Alice (Nielsen) Andreasen. Andrea worked for many years as the secretary for a defense contractor. She was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She volunteered at the LDS Employment Center in Naperville for many years. She was known for her generous service to others and was dubbed the local "bread lady" as she loved to teach others how to bake bread. Andrea is survived by her children, Kathleen (Rob) Stevens of St. Charles, IL; David (Dave Rosen) Merrill of Washington, D.C., and Julie Merrill of North Aurora, IL; her grandchildren, Jeff, Emily, Andrew and Amanda Stevens; her brother, Earl Gardner of Cheyenne, WY as well as many other family and friends. In addition to her parents, Andrea was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Merrill in 1999 and her four brothers and four sisters. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 100 Hankes Rd. Sugar Grove, IL Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr. Sugar Grove, IL is handling arrangements. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lupus Foundation of America or The Alzheimer's Foundation.