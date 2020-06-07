Andrea Suzanne Welter, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 31, 2020. She is survived by her loving parents, Ken and Bonnie Welter of Sheridan, along with her loving son, Frankie Starble of Sheridan. She also leaves behind an older sister, Jenette Welter-Fichtel of Yorkville, as well nieces Ava and Ella. She is also survived by her son's father, Frank Starble of Montgomery. She stayed alongside her boyfriend of four years, Earl Ashton of DeKalb. She leaves behind many cousins and friends to mourn for her.
Funeral arrangements are being made by The Healy Chapel. A private viewing service was held Friday, June 5, 2020. There is a planned Celebration of Life on Andrea's upcoming birthday, August 9, 2020.
For the complete obituary or to sign the online guestbook visit www.healychapel.com or call 630-897-9291 for more information.
Funeral arrangements are being made by The Healy Chapel. A private viewing service was held Friday, June 5, 2020. There is a planned Celebration of Life on Andrea's upcoming birthday, August 9, 2020.
For the complete obituary or to sign the online guestbook visit www.healychapel.com or call 630-897-9291 for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 7, 2020.