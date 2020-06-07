Andrea S. Welter
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Suzanne Welter, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 31, 2020. She is survived by her loving parents, Ken and Bonnie Welter of Sheridan, along with her loving son, Frankie Starble of Sheridan. She also leaves behind an older sister, Jenette Welter-Fichtel of Yorkville, as well nieces Ava and Ella. She is also survived by her son's father, Frank Starble of Montgomery. She stayed alongside her boyfriend of four years, Earl Ashton of DeKalb. She leaves behind many cousins and friends to mourn for her.

Funeral arrangements are being made by The Healy Chapel. A private viewing service was held Friday, June 5, 2020. There is a planned Celebration of Life on Andrea's upcoming birthday, August 9, 2020.

For the complete obituary or to sign the online guestbook visit www.healychapel.com or call 630-897-9291 for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 6, 2020
Frankie and family I'm so sorry for ur loss. I worked with u mom she was such a bubbly person. Frankie u we're ur mom's life she was very proud of u. Please follow ur dreams she is looking down at u and smiling. U we're her dream.
Sheri Tollefson
June 6, 2020
Kenny, Bonnie & Family, I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Gary & Diane Wildy
Diane Wildy
Friend
June 5, 2020
Frankie, we are so very sorry for your loss. We pray that you will feel the comfort of God and that he will wrap his arms around you and your family during this difficult time. The Diederich Family.
Denise Diederich
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved