Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:30 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
Angela Rose Wagner

Angela Rose Wagner Obituary
Angela Rose Wagner, age 40 of Yorkville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1979 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Eugene Lawrence and Marcella K. (Miller) Wagner Jr.

The most important part of Angela's life was taking care of her daughter, Marcella Rose. Angela was a loving mother, daughter and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Angela is survived by her daughter, Marcella Rose Futrell of Yorkville, IL; her parents, Eugene and Marcella Wagner of Yorkville, IL; her niece, Zoey Elizabeth Wagner and her nephews, Colton Lee Wagner and Riley Gene Poppleton.

Precede in death by her brother, Eugene Lawrence Wagner, III on May 26, 2013.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will be private.

Friends may visit from 5:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020
