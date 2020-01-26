|
|
Angela T. Broholm was peacefully born into life eternal on January 14, 2020, in Akron Ohio, at the age of 75 surrounded by loving family and friends.
She was born on January 16, 1944 in Chicago, to John and Angeline Lalla. She graduated from Mother of Sorrows High School in Chicago. Angela was employed as a secretary for Standard Oil and as a beautician in Chicago, North Aurora, Aurora, and Batavia, Illinois. She managed off-track betting facilities in North Aurora and Peru, Illinois and worked as a business manager at historic Hale Farm and Village in Bath, Ohio.
Angela enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, and nurturing her grandchildren.
Angela is survived by her son Alan and his wife, Leah, her son Aaron and his wife, Heather, her son Adam, her sister Patricia and her husband David, her sister-in-law Debra, her grandchildren Allison, Alana, Jaeger, Chloe and Colin, her nieces and nephews Angeline, Jonathan, Amanda, Lisa, Ashley and Brian, and her former husband and father of her children, Allan. She is preceded in death by her father John, mother Angeline, and her brother John.
A funeral mass will be held February 1, 2020, at 11:30AM at St. Alexander Catholic Church, 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, IL. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020