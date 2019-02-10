|
Angeline "Angie" Hansen, age 81, passed away February 7, 2019. Born in Kewanee IL on June 12, 1937; her parents were William and Mary (Bachert) Knauf. She moved to Aurora as a child and has lived in the general area ever since. She is survived by sons Michael (Kathy) and Brian; brother Dave (Donna) Knauf; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Richard; son Mark; daughter-in-law Nancy. She was an employee for the Beacon News and Shore Paper for many years. Angie loved spending time with family and friends, gardening, swimming, traveling, nature, and the ocean. She will be greatly missed by all. Per her wishes there will be no service and interment will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 10, 2019