|
|
Angie G. Harnly, 88, passed away at home on April 25, 2020 in Plainfield surrounded by family. She was born on March 30, 1932 to Louis and Lena (nee Marchese) Latino in Aurora. She was married to Howard A. Harnly on March 25, 1954.
Angie and Howard raised two daughters, Mary and Laurie. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family. Angie also enjoyed going to bingo, going out to lunch with friends, and shopping with her daughters. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Angie is survived by her daughters Mary (James) Gribble, Laurie (Rick) Shake, and her stepson Larry Harnly. She also leaves behind her grandchildren James (Erin) Gribble, Jennifer (Adam) Cornwell, Tom (Jennifer) Tate, Angie Shake, Bill Zakosek and Jason Harnly; and six great-grandchildren Anthony Gribble, Ella Gribble, Gianna Cornwell, Sistine Cornwell, Madison Tate, and Tommy Tate.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lena Latino; and her husband Howard Harnly.
A celebration of Angie's life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Fox River Cremation Society 630-584-8823 or www.foxrivercremations.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 27, 2020