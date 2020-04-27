Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angie Harnly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angie G. Harnly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angie G. Harnly Obituary
Angie G. Harnly, 88, passed away at home on April 25, 2020 in Plainfield surrounded by family. She was born on March 30, 1932 to Louis and Lena (nee Marchese) Latino in Aurora. She was married to Howard A. Harnly on March 25, 1954.

Angie and Howard raised two daughters, Mary and Laurie. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family. Angie also enjoyed going to bingo, going out to lunch with friends, and shopping with her daughters. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Angie is survived by her daughters Mary (James) Gribble, Laurie (Rick) Shake, and her stepson Larry Harnly. She also leaves behind her grandchildren James (Erin) Gribble, Jennifer (Adam) Cornwell, Tom (Jennifer) Tate, Angie Shake, Bill Zakosek and Jason Harnly; and six great-grandchildren Anthony Gribble, Ella Gribble, Gianna Cornwell, Sistine Cornwell, Madison Tate, and Tommy Tate.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lena Latino; and her husband Howard Harnly.

A celebration of Angie's life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Fox River Cremation Society 630-584-8823 or www.foxrivercremations.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -