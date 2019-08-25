|
It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Elizabeth (Linden) Aukema, announces her passing due to the devastating disease of ALS on August 13, 2019 in Westcliffe, Colorado.
The Celebration of Life Event for Ann Aukema in Aurora, IL is Saturday August 31st at Luigi's Pizza & Fun Center, 732 Prairie Street, Aurora, IL. We will begin with celebration of life at 10:30 am to followed by a "dutch" lunch ending approximately 1:00pm.
