October 13, 2018 One year has passed since you left us. Just 11 months shy of 100 years. During that time you left your impression on a lot of people. Your kindness and caring for other people touched many. You had the ability to attract conversation wherever you were. You always put your yourself last in any decision you had to make. These attributes made you stand out among others. Your family misses you everyday. We miss your voice, we miss your advice, we miss your stories, we miss your laugh. You were always a very sentimental person, maybe that had to do with all the adjustments you had to make when you were younger. It was too bad your life had to end the way it did, we will relive that day always. You are now in a better place, with no more pain and suffering. Once again you are with your husband, your sisters, your mother and father. You made our life a better place to live. We miss you and love you. The Larsen Family
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
