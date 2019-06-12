Anna B. DeMichele, age 89, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Autumn Leaves of Oswego. She was born October 31, 1929, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Filishio) Marino.Anna was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. She is survived by her daughters Katrina Ehlers of Beloit, WI, Deborah (Peter) Bilardello of Floral Park, NY, Mary Anne (Chris) Bice of Oswego, IL, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. DeMichele and grandson, John Bilardello.We'd like to extend special thanks to Autumn Leaves of Oswego and Divine Hospice of Yorkville for the care they provided, especially in the past weeks.A visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary