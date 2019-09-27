Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Schule
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna C. Schule


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna C. Schule Obituary
Anna C. Schule, 85, of Aurora passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born June 3, 1934 in Aurora, IL.

She is survived by her daughter Gina (William) Johnson of California; her son Brian Schule of Aurora, IL; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene C. Schule and her parents Gertrude and Carson Coddington.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now