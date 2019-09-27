|
Anna C. Schule, 85, of Aurora passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born June 3, 1934 in Aurora, IL.
She is survived by her daughter Gina (William) Johnson of California; her son Brian Schule of Aurora, IL; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene C. Schule and her parents Gertrude and Carson Coddington.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 27, 2019