|
|
Anna Eleanor (Miku) Lay, 91, Of Oswego, IL, born February 22, 1928 at Aurora Hospital in Aurora, IL, stepped into her eternal life on September 23, 2019. Ann was born to Paul and Florence Miku. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Irvin D. Lay. They were married on August 16, 1947 at St. George American Romanian Greek Catholic Church, Aurora, IL by the Rev. John Vuc. Also surviving are her daughter Lara (Denny) Baumann of Oswego, IL, grandson Eric(Laura) Baumann of Surprise, AZ., granddaughters Kelli (Mark) Thompson of Montgomery, IL., Lori (Steve) Palicka of Yorkville, IL., great-grandchildren, Tyler Baumann of Flagstaff, AZ., Madelyn Baumann of Surprise, AZ., Hunter and Ashlyn Thompson of Montgomery, IL, brother Paul ( Harlean) Miku of Mesa, AZ., sister-in-law Sharon Davis of Aurora, IL, brother-in-law Randy (Arlee) Lay of Princeton, IL,, 4 grand pups and 4 great grand pups. She is also survived by many other family and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Florence (Clayton) Lohmann.
Ann graduated from East High school of Aurora in 1946. She lived as a proud Tomcat. She worked 35 years at Buckley's One-Stop in Aurora, IL. She loved watching sports of all kinds but especially any sport played by her grand kids or great grand kids. She was a Bulls, Blackhawks and Bears fan. Her number one sport team was "HER" beloved Chicago Cubbies! She always liked to say how cute those young guys were in Cubby Blue.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 26th at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, 720Rural St., Aurora, IL. With visitation at the church starting at 9:30 AM with funeral services at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 25, 2019