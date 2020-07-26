Anna L. Schroeder, age 87, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born November 6, 1932, the daughter of Edward and Carrie (Hartel) Blechle in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Anna was a long time member and Parish Secretary/Bookkeeper at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Aurora. She loved travelling with her family.
Anna is survived by her husband, Walter Schroeder; daughter, Linda L. Miller; son, Walter E. Schroeder; grandchildren, Carrie Neuman, Larry Miller, and James Miller; and sister, Shirley Bisher.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Francis Short and Catherine Probst.
Funeral service will be held Monday July 27, 2020 at 12:00PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500. Due to current restrictions, there will be a limited amount of guests allowed for services.
Visitation will begin at 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Guests will be rotated to keep proper distancing and capacity measures in place.
