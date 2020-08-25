1/1
Anna Louise Culley
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Louise Smith Culley of Aurora, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Alden Estates in Naperville at the age of 92.

She was born December 24, 1927 in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late Mary Ester Wyckoff Smith. Anna was orphaned at the age of 4 and lived with family members until she met and married John J. Cully, her beloved husband of 50 years.

John, Anna and the kids moved to Aurora for his job at Rainbo Bakery (Colonial Bread Company) where they remained the rest of their lives together. Anna loved animals of all kinds and donated generously to various animal welfare organizations. She especially enjoyed watching birds and could identify many birds by their songs.

Anna is survived by her daughters, Carol (Steve) Schimidt and Joni (Ronald Hafeman) Culley; grandchildren, Wendy (Jeremy) Eubanks and Stephen (Casey Balfour) Schmidt and 3 great-grandchildren.

Along with her mother, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, John and sister, Ruth Wyckoff Longworth.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10 AM until time of service 11 AM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506 followed by a burial at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care by Devine Hospice and the people at Alden.

Memorial donations in memory of Anna may be made to your local humane society.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved