Anna Louise Smith Culley of Aurora, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Alden Estates in Naperville at the age of 92.
She was born December 24, 1927 in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late Mary Ester Wyckoff Smith. Anna was orphaned at the age of 4 and lived with family members until she met and married John J. Cully, her beloved husband of 50 years.
John, Anna and the kids moved to Aurora for his job at Rainbo Bakery (Colonial Bread Company) where they remained the rest of their lives together. Anna loved animals of all kinds and donated generously to various animal welfare organizations. She especially enjoyed watching birds and could identify many birds by their songs.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Carol (Steve) Schimidt and Joni (Ronald Hafeman) Culley; grandchildren, Wendy (Jeremy) Eubanks and Stephen (Casey Balfour) Schmidt and 3 great-grandchildren.
Along with her mother, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, John and sister, Ruth Wyckoff Longworth.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10 AM until time of service 11 AM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506 followed by a burial at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery.
The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care by Devine Hospice and the people at Alden.
Memorial donations in memory of Anna may be made to your local humane society.
